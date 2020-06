June 10 (Reuters) - Top Form International Ltd:

* Q3 SALES OF HK$342 MILLION, 4% HIGHER

* DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED TO WAIVE DIRECTORS’ FEE FOR FISCAL 2021

* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO INCUR A LOSS IN FISCAL 2020

* Q4 RESULTS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS

* Q3 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN LOWER VERSUS PREVIOUS QUARTER & PCP DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 IN CHINA

* DURING QUARTER, GROUP MAINTAINS HEALTHY CAPITAL STRUCTURE WITH A GEARING RATIO OF 19%