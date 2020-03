BRIEF-Top Frontier Investment Updates On Impact Of Covid-19

March 16 (Reuters) - Top Frontier Investment Holdings Inc :

* ANTICIPATES A LOWER DEMAND FOR FOOD AND BEVERAGE PRODUCTS FROM ON-PREMISE CONSUMPTION SUCH AS RESTAURANTS DUE TO COVID-19

* DOES NOT EXPECT THAT PRESENT SITUATION WILL CAUSE DELAYS IN DELIVERY OF SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS

* DOES NOT FORESEE ANY ADVERSE IMPACT ON THE OPERATIONS OF ITS POWER BUSINESS

* DECREASE IN NUMBER OF TRAVELERS WILL LIKELY IMPACT VOLUME OF VEHICLES MAKING USE OF CO'S TOLL ROADS.