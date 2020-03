March 2 (Reuters) - Top Glove Corporation Bhd:

* CO, UNITS & ADVENTA PARTIES ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT OVER LEGAL ACTIONS FILED BY PARTIES ON PURCHASE OF ASPION BY TOP CARE

* UNDER SETTLEMENT TOP CARE TO RECEIVE TOTAL OF 245 MILLION RGT AS FULL & FINAL SETTLEMENT OF DISPUTES Source text: [bit.ly/39izmLo] Further company coverage: