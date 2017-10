Oct 13 (Reuters) - Top Glove Corporation Bhd:

* Qtrly net profit 98.6 million rgt and qtrly revenue ‍902.4 million rgt ​

* Year ago qtrly revenue 722.1 million rgt, year ago qtrly profit attributbale 65.3 million rgt‍​

* Recommends single tier final dividend of 8.5 sen per share for FY ended 31 August 2017