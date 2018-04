April 20 (Reuters) - Top Glove Corporation Bhd:

* TOP GLOVE CORPORATION - PROPOSES BONUS ISSUE OF UP TO 1.28 BILLION ORDINARY SHARES ON BASIS OF 1 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY 1 EXISTING TOP GLOVE SHARE HELD

* ANNOUNCES PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF GUARANTEED EXCHANGEABLE BONDS WITH AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO US$300 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: