June 11 (Reuters) - Top Glove Corporation Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 1.69 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 1.19 BILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 74.7 MILLION RGT

* TOP GLOVE CORP DECLARES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 10 SEN PER SHARE

* EARMARKED 3 BILLION RGT FOR CAPEX TO BUILD 450 NEW LINES, CREATING CAPACITY OF 60 BILLION PIECES OF GLOVES FROM 2020 TO 2026