BRIEF-Top-Line Results From Cassava's Phase 2B Study Of Pti-125 In Alzheimer'S Disease Does Not Meet Primary Endpoint

May 15 (Reuters) - Cassava Sciences Inc:

* TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM A PHASE 2B STUDY OF PTI-125 IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE DOES NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* CASSAVA SCIENCES INC - STUDY SHOWED HIGH VARIABILITY IN LEVELS OF CSF BIOMARKERS OVER 28 DAYS

* CASSAVA SCIENCES INC - DRUG WAS SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED

* CASSAVA SCIENCES INC - IN MONTHS AHEAD COMPANY PLANS TO RE-ANALYZE CSF BIOMARKERS FROM ALL STUDY PARTICIPANTS.

* CASSAVA SCIENCES INC - PTI-125 SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED A SECONDARY ENDPOINT, CSF LEVELS OF IL1-BETA (P<0.035), FROM BASELINE TO DAY 28

* CASSAVA SCIENCES INC - POST-HOC ANALYSIS OF BIOMARKER DATA REVEALED HIGH VARIABILITY IN LEVELS OF CSF BIOMARKERS OVER 28 DAYS.

* CASSAVA SCIENCES INC - DRUG EFFECTS OF PTI-125 MAY HAVE BEEN MASKED IN STUDY BY HIGH VARIABILITY IN LEVELS OF BIOMARKERS OF DISEASE