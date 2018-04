BRIEF-Top Persimmon investor Aberdeen votes against pay at AGM

April 25 (Reuters) - Persimmon PLC:

* ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS SAYS VOTED AGAINST 2017 PAY REPORT AT AGM ON WEDNESDAY.

* TOP PERSIMMON INVESTOR ABERDEEN STANDARD SAYS CEO PAY CONCESSIONS “NOT EVEN... CLOSE TO ACCEPTABLE”

* PERSIMMON INVESTOR ABERDEEN STANDARD SAYS “LONG-TERM SUCCESS OF THE COMPANY... ENDANGERED BY THE REPUTATIONAL DAMAGE ASSOCIATED WITH GROSSLY EXCESSIVE PAY”

* ABERDEEN STANDARD SAYS OWNS 7.1 MILLION SHARES IN PERSIMMON, REPRESENTING 2.3 PCT OF THE COMPANY'S SHARE IN ISSUE. (Reporting By Simon Jessop)