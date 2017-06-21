BRIEF-Top shareholder cuts stake in I-O Data Device

June 21(Reuters) - I-O Data Device Inc

* Says co's president, the top shareholder of the co, transferred 15.5 percent voting power (2 million shares) of the co to an Ishikawa-based Public Interest Incorporated Foundations on June 21

* Says co's president held 19.5 percent voting power of the co after transfer

* Says the Public Interest Incorporated Foundations became the second biggest shareholder of the co

