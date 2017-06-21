FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Top shareholder cuts stake in I-O Data Device
June 21, 2017 / 7:22 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Top shareholder cuts stake in I-O Data Device

1 Min Read

June 21(Reuters) - I-O Data Device Inc

* Says co's president, the top shareholder of the co, transferred 15.5 percent voting power (2 million shares) of the co to an Ishikawa-based Public Interest Incorporated Foundations on June 21

* Says co's president held 19.5 percent voting power of the co after transfer

* Says the Public Interest Incorporated Foundations became the second biggest shareholder of the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xvB9CS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

