BRIEF-Top Ships announces newbuilding vessel with Time Charter to Oil Major

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Top Ships Inc
* Top Ships Inc. announces Newbuilding Vessel with Time Charter to Oil Major
* Top Ships Inc - company paid $3.6 million for outstanding shares and vessel is scheduled for delivery during January 2019
* Top Ships - acquired all shares of PCH77 shipping company limited, a marshall islands company that owns a new building contract for m/t eco california
* Top Ships Inc - co paid $3.6 million for outstanding shares of PCH77 shipping company limited and vessel is scheduled for delivery during January 2019