BRIEF-Top Ships announces newbuilding vessel with Time Charter to Oil Major
November 24, 2017 / 10:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Top Ships announces newbuilding vessel with Time Charter to Oil Major

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Top Ships Inc

* Top Ships Inc. announces Newbuilding Vessel with Time Charter to Oil Major

* Top Ships Inc - ‍company paid $3.6 million for outstanding shares and vessel is scheduled for delivery during January 2019​

* Top Ships - ‍acquired all shares of PCH77 shipping company limited, a marshall islands company that owns a new building contract for m/t eco california​

* Top Ships Inc - co paid $3.6 million for outstanding shares of PCH77 shipping company limited and vessel is scheduled for delivery during January 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
