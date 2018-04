April 30 (Reuters) - Top Ships Inc:

* TOP SHIPS INC. ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF SEA TRIALS AND DELIVERY DATE OF M/T ECO PALM SPRINGS

* TOP SHIPS INC - DELIVERY OF VESSEL FROM HYUNDAI SHIPYARD IS EXPECTED ON MAY 21, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)