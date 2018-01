Jan 8 (Reuters) - Top Ships Inc:

* TOP SHIPS SAYS ON JAN 5, ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2017 WITH CREDE CAPITAL GROUP LLC - SEC FILIING

* TOP SHIPS-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE UNSECURED PROMISSORY NOTE OF $5.4 MILLION WITH REVOLVING OPTION FOR 1 ADDITIONAL $4.6 MILLION NOTE TO CREDE Source text (bit.ly/2ElE0rR) Further company coverage: