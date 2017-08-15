BRIEF-Top Spring International enters into sale and purchase agreement with H-change

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Top Spring International Holdings Ltd :

* Company entered into sale and purchase agreement with H-change

* To sell, and H-change to purchase, sale shares in Tai Xiang, Changzhou Top Spring, Shenzhen Water Flower, Nanchang Top Spring

* Aggregate value of consideration and intercompany loans shall be RMB13.33 billion

* Group will record net gain before taxation of about HK$7.93 billion from transactions under sale and purchase agreement