BRIEF-Top Spring International says application has made for resumption of trading in shares

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Top Spring International Holdings Ltd :

* Noted increases in price of shares of company on 4 August 2017

* Currently in discussions with independent third party in connection with a potential very substantial disposal‍​

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares of co with effect from 7 August 2017

* Saved as disclosed, co is not aware of any reasons that may have caused increases in price of shares of company