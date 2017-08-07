FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Top Spring International says application has made for resumption of trading in shares
August 7, 2017 / 12:53 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Top Spring International says application has made for resumption of trading in shares

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Top Spring International Holdings Ltd :

* Noted increases in price of shares of company on 4 August 2017

* Currently in discussions with independent third party in connection with a potential very substantial disposal‍​

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares of co with effect from 7 August 2017

* Saved as disclosed, co is not aware of any reasons that may have caused increases in price of shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

