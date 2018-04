BRIEF-Topbuild Announces Upsize And Pricing Of Its Senior Notes Offering In Connection With Its Previously Announced Acquisition Of USI

April 11 (Reuters) - TopBuild Corp:

* TOPBUILD ANNOUNCES UPSIZE AND PRICING OF ITS SENIOR NOTES OFFERING IN CONNECTION WITH ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF USI

* PRICING OF $400.0 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 100%

* NEW OFFERING AMOUNT REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $25.0 MILLION IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OVER PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED OFFERING OF $375.0 MILLION