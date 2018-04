April 9 (Reuters) - TopBuild Corp:

* TOPBUILD CORP SAYS COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE - SEC FILING

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.10 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S