BRIEF-Topco Scientific plans new issuance for working capital enrichment and loan repayment

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Topco Scientific Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue about 15.8 million new shares of its common stock
* Says tentative issue price will be at T$70 per share
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to repay loan and enrich working capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z49bFi
