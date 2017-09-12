BRIEF-Topco Scientific plans new issuance for working capital enrichment and loan repayment

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Topco Scientific Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue about 15.8 million new shares of its common stock

* Says tentative issue price will be at T$70 per share

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to repay loan and enrich working capital

