BRIEF-Topco Scientific plans new issuance for working capital enrichment and loan repayment
September 12, 2017 / 10:14 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Topco Scientific plans new issuance for working capital enrichment and loan repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Topco Scientific Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue about 15.8 million new shares of its common stock

* Says tentative issue price will be at T$70 per share

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to repay loan and enrich working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z49bFi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

