Nov 16 (Reuters) - TOPDANMARK:

* TOPDANMARK A/S ISSUES RESTRICTED TIER 1 CAPITAL NOTES

* ‍NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 23 NOVEMBER 2017 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M CIBOR + 2.75% PER ANNUM​

* ‍FIRST INTEREST PAYMENT DATE WILL BE 23 FEBRUARY 2018​