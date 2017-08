Aug 15 (Reuters) - TOPDANMARK:

* Q2 POST-TAX PROFIT DKK ‍474​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 385 MILLION)

* Q2 COMBINED RATIO ‍77.8​ PERCENT (REUTERS POLL 84.8 PERCENT)

* THE POST-TAX PROFIT FORECAST MODEL FOR 2017 UPGRADED FROM DKK 1,100-1,200M TO DKK 1,250-1,350M, EXCLUDING RUN-OFF IN H2 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)