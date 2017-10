Oct 16 (Reuters) - TOPDANMARK A/S:

* TOPDANMARK UPGRADES ITS EARNINGS FORECAST FOR 2017

* ‍POST-TAX PROFIT FORECAST MODEL FOR 2017 IS UPGRADED BY DKK 250M TO DKK 1.5 - 1.6BN EXCLUDING. RUN-OFF FOR Q4 2017​

* TOPDANMARK - ‍UPGRADE IS PRIMARILY DUE TO RECOGNITION OF RUN-OFF PROFITS, HIGHER FINANCIAL RETURNS AND A MORE FAVOURABLE LEVEL OF WEATHER-RELATED CLAIMS THAN ASSUMED​