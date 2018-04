BRIEF-Topps Tiles Says ‍Like-For-Like Revenues For 26 Week Period Increased By 0.6 Pct

April 4 (Reuters) - Topps Tiles PLC:

* H1 REVENUE 109.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 106.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* ‍TOTAL REVENUES FOR 26 WEEK PERIOD WERE £109.4 MILLION (2017: £106.6 MILLION)​

* ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES FOR 26 WEEK PERIOD INCREASED BY 0.6%​

* ‍GROUP ENDED THE 26 WEEK TO MARCH 31 PERIOD WITH 376 STORES, HAVING OPENED 5 AND CLOSED 3 STORES DURING FIRST HALF​

* ‍TRADING IN Q2 HAS SEEN A SLOW DOWN FROM LEVELS REPORTED IN Q1, WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES DOWN BY 2.2%​

* ESTIMATE THAT SHORT TERM WEATHER FACTORS IN LATE FEBRUARY & MARCH, TIMING OF EASTER, ACCOUNT FOR AROUND 1.6% OF Q2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES REDUCTION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: