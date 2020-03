BRIEF-Topps Tiles warns on profit, does not expect to pay interim dividend

March 26 (Reuters) - Topps Tiles:

* GROUP HAS CEASED NORMAL STORE OPERATIONS IN ORDER TO PROTECT COLLEAGUES AND CUSTOMERS

* LIKE FOR LIKE SALES IN GROUP’S RETAIL BUSINESS FOR 12 WEEKS ENDED 21 MARCH 2020 WERE DOWN 3.1%

* TOPPS REMAINS IN A GOOD FINANCIAL POSITION, WITH A ROBUST BALANCE SHEET

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL RESULT IN A MATERIAL REDUCTION TO OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR REVENUE AND PROFIT FOR SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* IS WITHDRAWING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FY20 AND DOES NOT EXPECT TO PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND THIS FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: