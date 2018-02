BRIEF-Tor Olav Troim's Drew Holding sold its Storebrand stake

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa:

* ‍DREW HOLDING LTD, A COMPANY AFFILIATED WITH TOR OLAV TROIM, HAS ON 20 FEB CLOSED A TRS CONTRACT UNDERLYING 7.450.000 SHARES​

* ‍DREW HAS ON SAME TIME BOUGHT SAME NUMBER OF SHARES, 7.450.000, AT A PRICE OF NOK 70,016/SHARE​

* ‍DREW HAS SUBSEQUENTLY SOLD 10,000,000 SHARES OF STOREBRAND AT A PRICE OF NOK 68,15​

* ‍AFTER THIS TRANSACTION DREW WILL NOT HAVE ANY SHARES OR TRS EXPOSURE IN STOREBRAND​

* ‍DREW HAS, SINCE SEPTEMBER 2015, BEEN REPRESENTED ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STOREBRAND BY MR. HÅKON R. FURE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)