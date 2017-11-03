BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas Ltd reports Q3 ‍adj FFO per share of $0.24​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Torc Oil & Gas Ltd
* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd announces third quarter 2017 financial & operational results; strategic tuck-in acquisitions; and increase to production guidance
* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd - quarterly production of 20,992 boepd, up from 20,775 boepd in Q2 of 2017
* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd - increasing 2017 average production guidance to 20,700 boepd and exit guidance to 21,500 boepd
* Torc Oil & Gas - co expected to achieve free cash flow in 2017 after organically growing production and paying dividend
* Torc Oil & Gas ltd qtrly adj FFO per share $0.24