FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas Ltd reports Q3 ‍adj FFO per share of $0.24​
Sections
Featured
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
World
A deadly crossing for Rohingya
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Venezuela
Venezuela to restructure foreign debt, default looms as possibility
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2017 / 10:08 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas Ltd reports Q3 ‍adj FFO per share of $0.24​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Torc Oil & Gas Ltd

* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd announces third quarter 2017 financial & operational results; strategic tuck-in acquisitions; and increase to production guidance

* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd - ‍quarterly production of 20,992 boepd, up from 20,775 boepd in Q2 of 2017​

* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd - ‍increasing 2017 average production guidance to 20,700 boepd and exit guidance to 21,500 boepd​

* Torc Oil & Gas - co ‍expected to achieve free cash flow in 2017 after organically growing production and paying dividend​

* Torc Oil & Gas ltd qtrly ‍adj FFO per share $0.24​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.