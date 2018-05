BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas Ltd Reports Qtrly AFFO Earnings Per Share Of $0.32

May 8 (Reuters) - TORC Oil & Gas Ltd:

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL & OPERATING RESULTS; STRATEGIC SOUTHEAST SASKATCHEWAN ACQUISITION; INCREASED 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE & INCREASE TO THE DIVIDEND

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD QTRLY AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD - QUARTERLY PRODUCTION OF 22,894 BOEPD, UP FROM 21,886 BOEPD IN Q4 OF 2017

* TORC OIL & GAS LTD - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A 10% INCREASE TO COMPANY’S ANNUAL DIVIDEND

* TORC OIL & GAS - TO BUY LIGHT OIL ASSETS IN SOUTHEAST SASKATCHEWAN FOR CONSIDERATION COMPRISED OF ISSUANCE OF 13.5 MILLION TORC SHARES AND $125 MILLION IN CASH

* TORC OIL & GAS - ON CLOSING OF SOUTHEAST SASKATCHEWAN DEAL, WILL INCREASE 2018 AVERAGE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 24,700 BOEPD

* TORC OIL & GAS - ON CLOSING OF SOUTHEAST SASKATCHEWAN DEAL, WILL INCREASE 2018 EXIT PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 27,000 BOEPD