BRIEF-Torchmark Corp posts Q3 earnings per share $1.29
October 24, 2017 / 9:24 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Torchmark Corp posts Q3 earnings per share $1.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Torchmark Corp

* Torchmark Corporation reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.23 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $4.77 to $4.83 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.29

* Torchmark Corp qtrly ‍total revenue $1,046 million versus $990​ million

* Torchmark Corp - ‍ projects net operating income from continuing operations per share will be from $5.00 to $5.25 for year ending december 31, 2018​

* Q3 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $5.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

