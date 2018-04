April 18 (Reuters) - Torchmark Corp:

* Q1 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.47

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.49

* QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%

* TORCHMARK - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MILLION OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: