BRIEF-Torchmark Q2 earnings per share $1.18

July 26 (Reuters) - Torchmark Corp:
* Torchmark corporation reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.19 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $4.70 to $4.80 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.18
* Qtrly total revenue $1.03 billion versus $992 million
* Q2 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: