2 months ago
BRIEF-Torex announces amendment to shareholder rights plan
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Torex announces amendment to shareholder rights plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* Torex announces amendment to shareholder rights plan

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - amendment made in response to comments from ISS proxy advisory services, a branch of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc

* Torex Gold Resources Inc - has amended certain terms of proposed amended and restated shareholder rights plan agreement

* Torex Gold Resources - plan was to be presented for approval at annual, special meeting of shareholders of Torex scheduled to be held on June 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

