BRIEF-Torex Announces Suspension Of Employment Contracts

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* TOREX ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION OF EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC - HAS SUSPENDED EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS OF ITS WORKFORCE IN MEXICO

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC - ‍SUSPENSION OF EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS WAS EFFECTIVE ON DECEMBER 16​

* TOREX GOLD-‍SUSPENSION OF EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS WILL AFFECT ALL EMPLOYEES IN MEXICO, EXCEPT SMALL NUMBER THAT WILL MANAGE CO‘S ONGOING RESPONSIBILITIES​

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC - SUSPENSION OF EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS IS DIRECT RESULT OF BLOCKADE OF ELG MINE​