BRIEF-Torex Begins Re-Start Of Operations At ELG Mine, Main Access Gate Blockade Remains In Place

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* TOREX INITIATES RE-START OF OPERATIONS AT ELG MINE: BLOCKADE AT MAIN ACCESS GATE REMAINS IN PLACE

* SAYS ‍SUBSET OF REAL DEL LIMON EJIDO CONTINUES TO ACTIVELY SUPPORT BLOCKADE AND LOS MINEROS UNION​

* SAYS ‍TEAM OF UNIONIZED EMPLOYEES AND MANAGEMENT HAS INITIATED RE-START IN PRIORITY AREAS OF PLANT AT ELG MINE COMPLEX​