Nov 7 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* During evening of Monday, November 6 group of approximately 35 persons, entered ELG mine site and threatened site staff​

* Staff have been evacuated from ELG site

* Group of individuals told ELG staff, if they did not leave by Nov 7, then they "would be forcibly removed" from ELG mine site​