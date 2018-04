April 6 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* ‍NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN COMMUNITY LEADERS HAVE RESULTED IN AN END TO BLOCKADES OF CO’S ELG MINE COMPLEX​

* ‍PROCESSING OPERATIONS HAVE CONTINUED UNINTERRUPTED SINCE RESTART IN MID JANUARY​

* ‍MINING IN EL LIMON PIT IS EXPECTED TO RESUME ON APRIL 6, 2018 ​

* ‍MINING IN EL LIMON PIT IS EXPECTED TO RESUME ON APRIL 6, 2018 ​

* ‍MINING IN EL LIMON PIT IS EXPECTED TO RESUME TODAY​