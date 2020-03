BRIEF-Torex Gold - To Date, Co Has Had No Known/Suspected Cases Of Covid-19 At El Limón Guajes Operation, Or Office In Toronto

March 17 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES - TO DATE, CO HAS HAD NO KNOWN/SUSPECTED CASES OF COVID-19 INFECTION AT EL LIMÓN GUAJES OPERATION, OR CORPORATE OFFICE IN TORONTO

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC - PRODUCTION CONTINUES AS PER SCHEDULE

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC - ACTIVELY MONITORING EVENTS SURROUNDING COVID-19 IN BOTH MEXICO AND CANADA

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC - SOME MEMBERS OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE RECENTLY PURCHASED CO'S SHARES IN OPEN MARKET