Feb 26 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC - ‍ ISSUED STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO MEDIA “MISINFORMATION” REGARDING CO‘S LAND ACCESS AGREEMENT WITH REAL DEL LIMON EJIDO​

* TOREX GOLD RESOURCES SAYS IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH TERMS OF LEASE AGREEMENT IN PLACE WITH EJIDO AND IT IS IN GOOD STANDING​