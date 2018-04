April 3 (Reuters) - TORM PLC:

* TORM ACQUIRES THREE NEW MR VESSELS

* EXERCISED OPTIONS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF THREE MR NEWBUILDINGS AT GUANGZHOU SHIPYARD INTERNATIONAL (GSI) FOR A TOTAL COMMITMENT OF USD 93M

* IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION, TORM HAS SECURED COMMITMENT FOR VESSEL FINANCING OF UP TO USD 63M FROM KFW AND ABN AMRO