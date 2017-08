July 4 (Reuters) - Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd :

* Tornado Global Hydrovacs announces appointment of interim chief financial officer

* Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd- Alastair Robertson was appointed to position of interim chief financial officer

* Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd- Anticipated Robertson will serve in position until December 31, 2017, unless a permanent CFO is appointed before then Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: