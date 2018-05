May 22 (Reuters) - Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd:

* TORNADO GLOBAL HYDROVACS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* TORNADO GLOBAL HYDROVACS LTD - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $0.00

* TORNADO GLOBAL HYDROVACS LTD - QTRLY REVENUE $4.8 MILLION VERSUS $6 MILLION

* TORNADO GLOBAL HYDROVACS - MANAGEMENT BELIEVES CO’S MEDIUM AND LONG-TERM OUTLOOK IS POSITIVE IN CHINA

* TORNADO GLOBAL HYDROVACS - ALL FIGURES ARE IN CANADIAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: