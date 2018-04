April 3 (Reuters) - Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd:

* TORNADO GLOBAL HYDROVACS REPORTS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

* SAYS ‍IT HAS ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE (CUSTOM TRUCK) LOCATED IN KANSAS CITY​

* ‍NEW PARTNERSHIP POSITIONS CUSTOM TRUCK AS SINGLE DISTRIBUTOR FOR TORNADO PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)