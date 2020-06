June 15 (Reuters) - TORNOS HOLDING AG:

* BRUNO EDELMANN, CFO OF TORNOS SINCE 2015, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE THE GROUP.

* ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2020, HE WILL HAND OVER HIS OFFICE TO LUC WIDMER, CURRENTLY THE HEAD OF GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT. Source text - bit.ly/2B6HRNd Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)