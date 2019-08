BRIEF-Tornos H1 Net Income Up At 9.0 Million Francs

Aug 13 (Reuters) - TORNOS HOLDING AG:

* IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019, THE TORNOS GROUP ACHIEVED NET SALES OF CHF 117.2 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2018: CHF 104.0 MILLION, +12.7%)

* OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019 AMOUNTED TO CHF 8.9 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2018: CHF 5.5 MILLION, +62.0%)

* H1 NET RESULT WAS CHF 9.0 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2018: CHF 5.5 MILLION, +65.5%)

* IS EXPECTING PROFITABILITY FOR 2019 TO BE ON A PAR WITH THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* UNCERTAINTY IN THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ORDER INTAKE IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR