Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tornos Holding AG:

* AMENDS FORECAST FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* SAYS TORNOS WILL PROBABLY GENERATE LOWER PROFITABILITY IN 2019 THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

* SAYS UNCERTAINTY IN THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY CONTINUES TO WEIGH ON ORDER INTAKE