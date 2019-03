March 5 (Reuters) - Tornos Holding AG:

* FRANK BRINKEN WILL NOT BE STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT AGM ON APRIL 10, 2019.

* TO SUCCEED HIM, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TILL FUST TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.