March 12 (Reuters) - TORNOS HOLDING AG:

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS PROPOSING A DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 0.15 PER SHARE

* AT CHF 178.8 MILLION, NET SALES FOR THE TORNOS GROUP FOR 2017 WERE 31.3% UP ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY ORDER INTAKE AT CHF 207.0 MILLION WAS 55.1% HIGHER

* AT CHF 9.5 MILLION, FY EBIT WAS CHF 12.5 MILLION HIGHER THAN YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT CAME TO CHF 8.2 MILLION (2016: CHF -3.6 MILLION)

* EXPECTING THE BUSINESS TO DO BETTER IN 2018 THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2FHPPNE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)