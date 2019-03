March 11 (Reuters) - Tornos Holding AG:

* FY TOTAL NET SALES OF CHF 214.9 MILLION (2017: CHF 178.8 MILLION, +20.2%)

* FY ORDER INTAKE OF CHF 245.0 MILLION (2017: CHF 207.0 MILLION, +18.4%).

* EBIT) FOR 2018 CAME TO CHF 15.5 MILLION (2017: CHF 9.5 MILLION, +63.0%),

* FY NET RESULT WAS CHF 15.3 MILLION (2017: CHF 8.2 MILLION, +85.8%)

* WILL PROPOSE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS A TAX-FREE DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.28 PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2SZk7hv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)