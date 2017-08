July 26 (Reuters) - TORNOS HOLDING AG:

* AT CHF 1.7 MILLION, IS EXPECTING A MUCH BETTER EBIT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 THAN IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016 ‍​

* THE NET RESULT WILL IMPROVE FROM CHF -3.5 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016 TO CHF 0.3 MILLION‍​

* FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR AS A WHOLE, THE TORNOS GROUP ALSO EXPECTS BETTER RESULTS THAN IN 2016