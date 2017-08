BRIEF-Tornos Holding H1 net result turns to profit of CHF 0.3 million‍​

Aug 15 (Reuters) - TORNOS HOLDING AG:

* ORDER INTAKE FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 WAS UP BY A TOTAL OF AROUND 65%‍​

* EXPECTS THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO SHOW POSITIVE EBIT AND A POSITIVE NET RESULT‍​

* H1 NET SALES OF CHF 82.1 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: CHF 69.8 MILLION, +17.5%)‍​

* EBIT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 CAME TO CHF 1.7 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: CHF -2.4 MILLION)

* H1 NET RESULT WAS CHF 0.3 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: CHF - 3.5 MILLION)‍​