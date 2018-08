BRIEF-Tornos Holding H1 Net Result Up At CHF 5.5 Million

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tornos Holding AG:

* FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* AT END OF JUNE 2018, ORDER BACKLOG STOOD AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH OF CHF 93.3 MILLION.

* H1 GENERATED NET SALES OF CHF 104.0 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 82.1 MILLION, +26.7%)

* H1 ORDER INTAKE OF CHF 128.5 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 103.2 MILLION, +24.5%).

* H1 EBIT FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018 CAME TO CHF 5.5 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 1.7 MILLION, +228%)

* H1 NET RESULT TO CHF 5.5 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 0.3 MILLION)

* EXPECTS TO SEE A FURTHER YEAR-ON-YEAR IMPROVEMENT IN EBIT AND NET RESULT IN 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)