April 25 (Reuters) - TORNOS HOLDING AG:

* WANTS TO INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOP ITS SUBSIDIARY IN CHINA, TORNOS (XI’AN) MACHINE WORKS CO., LTD.

* WILL BUY BACK 30% MINORITY SHARE CAPITAL STK HELD BY SHAANXI ROBOT AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGY CO BY THE END OF 2019 AT THE LATEST Source text - bit.ly/2Vn5yt1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)